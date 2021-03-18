Marriott hires development manager: Day Pass

“Noah Silverman and Carlton Irvine have been instrumental in driving the growth of rooms and the incredibly strong development pipeline for Marriott. Stephanie Lennarts, President of Marriott International, says her track record equips her to lead global development.” Her experience, strategic vision and relationships with owners and franchisees will help. Worldwide in advancing the company’s growth strategy including expansion into new companies and underrepresented markets. “

Carlton Irvine will be responsible for development in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Caribbean and Latin America, as well as the Asia Pacific region and will focus on expanding the Marriott portfolio. Noah Silverman will be responsible for developing all of the Marriott brands in the United States and Canada.

Marriott announces the appointment of Carleton Irvine as Global Development Officer, International and Noah Silverman as Global Development Officer, United States and Canada. The announcements come on the heels of recent appointments of Anthony Capuano as the new CEO at Marriott and Stephanie Lennarts as president (Tageskart reported).

Carlton Irvine

Carlton Irvine has been with the company for 21 years, most recently as the Director of Development in Europe, the Middle East and Africa, where he was responsible for developing all brands in this region. Carlton Irvine played a pivotal role in the acquisition and launch of the AC brand from Marriott in Europe, the development of the Moxy brand in Europe, and the merging of the acquisition of Starwood Hotels & Resorts.

He began his career at Marriott as an attorney in the legal division supporting development in the Caribbean and Latin America (CALA). In 2002 he became Vice President of Development for the CALA Region and in 2005 he became Head of Development at CALA. In 2008, Carlton Irvine was appointed Head of Development for Europe, and in 2020 the Middle East and Africa region was added to his portfolio. Carleton Irvine holds a JD from Harvard Law School and a double BA in Economics and Political Science from Duke University.

Noah Silverman

Noah Silverman most recently held the position of Director of Development for full service hotels in the US and Canada, where he was responsible for all of the company’s luxury and luxury brands development in the USA and Canada. He has worked with the company for 24 years and was instrumental in the acquisition and subsequent growth of the Delta brands by Marriott and Gaylord Hotels and the acquisition of Starwood Hotels & Resorts.

Noah Silverman began his career with Marriott as a litigation attorney and franchise attorney in the company’s legal division. Prior to his appointment as Chief Development Officer, Full Service Hotels USA and Canada in 2011, Noah Silverman held a variety of leadership roles in Asset Management and Finance including Senior Vice President, Global Asset Management from 2010 to 2011; Senior Vice President, Development Asset Management, 2008 to 2010; Senior Vice President, Project Finance, 2006-2008. He holds a JD from the University of Pennsylvania Law School and a BA from Princeton University.

At the end of 2020, the Marriott global development pipeline consisted of nearly 2,900 properties and more than 498,000 rooms, including about 20,000 rooms that have been approved but not yet contractually fixed. More than 229,000 rooms are under construction.