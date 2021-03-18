Löw Band: Musiala and Wirtz are there

For the penultimate time, Joachim Low was nominated for a line-up. To start the World Cup qualifiers, the national coach must improvise.

Ilkay Gündogan sits on packed suitcases. Secretly, the form of the powerful Manchester City international is hoping to secure a nomination to start the World Cup qualifiers. But if nothing changes in the UK’s classification as a changing region for the virus, national coach Joachim Loew will have to dispense with Gundogan and the other England Legions in the penultimate team announcing their 15-year term on Friday.

The failure of Gundogan, Timo Werner, Kai Havertz, Antonio Rudiger and Bernd Leno would be “sorry” for Love, but “they will not complain, but they will give everything to the ready players”. Naturally, Gundogan himself will be disappointed by his involuntary interruption. But he still had a glimmer of hope: “I must be patient and wait.” Carrying Gundogan & Co. by plane for the match only in Bucharest is not an option for Löw.

The 61-year-old is wanted as an improvisation artist, after clearly answering two questions before the qualifying matches against Iceland (25.3.), In Romania (28.3.) And against Macedonia (31.3.). Shooting star Jamal Musiala (18) from Bayern Munich has been appointed German record champion and great talent Florian Wirts (17) from Bayer Leverkusen for the first time. Looking at EM (June 11 to July 11), “It’s nice to be able to see them for a few days with us, and how they show themselves in our circle, maybe that is a good indication of the direction of the tournament,” Luo said.

DFB: Muller, Hummels and Boateng commented

The world champions in Rio, Thomas Muller, Mats Hummels and Jerome Boateng, who were retired by Lu two years ago, are still waiting. The national coach said the trio knows the operations in the DFB team very well, and can easily integrate with the EM team in a short time if needed. Therefore, the final decision on the comeback campaign has time until the championship team nomination in May.

Now it’s a good start to the World Cup qualifiers for Löw and his team. After the 6-0 defeat in Spain, the choice of the German Football Association wants to create optimism for emerging markets. Loew said, “If we want to make a difference in the tournament, we have to lay the foundations in these three matches. We have to make sure we get the curve.”