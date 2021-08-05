Marcel Jacobs runs 100m to reach Olympic gold

Italian Marcel Jacobs thrillingly won the 100m gold medal at the 2021 Olympics. Follows the legendary Usain Bolt.
The basics in brief
- Marcel Jacobs thrillingly won the 100m final at the 2020 Olympics.
- The Italian outperformed Fred Kerley and Andre de Grasse.
Usain Bolt won Olympic gold in the 100 and 200 meters three times in a row. After Jamaica’s resignation, Tokyo revolves around the successor. The Olympic champion in shorter sprint distance comes as a complete surprise from Italy.
Gold in the high jump also went to Italy
Italy’s Marcel Jacobs won an astonishing 100-meter gold medal at the 2021 Olympics. Jacobs of Americans Fred Curley (9.84) and Andre de Grasse of Canada (9.89) fell to both places with a time of 9.80 seconds. Just minutes ago, Italian Gianmarco Tampere won the gold medal in the high jump. After the match, the two fell into each other’s arms.
Trayvon Bromell, chosen by Bolt as the best gold, did not experience this crazy showdown in Tokyo as a participant. “Brummel is very promising,” the old athletics figure said of the 26-year-old.
Brommel and Blake missed the final
However, the American is not leading the post-bolt era. Brommel missed the final by a thousandth of a second. He finished third in the semi-finals, 10.00 seconds behind Nigerian Enoch Adejoki. Initially, only hundredths of a second are shown in the scorebook – but you can also see millisecond distances on the target movie.
A big disappointment for Brommel, who set the seventh fastest time in history in June in 9.77 seconds. And even for Jamaican Johann Blake, that wasn’t enough for the big stage. The London 2012 100m silver medalist and former world champion were eliminated in the semi-finals.
Marcel Jacobs has not yet filled in Bolt’s footsteps
Surprisingly, China’s Su Bingtian was the best player in the semi-finals, ahead of Ronnie Baker of the USA at the same time. Su Bingtian also set an Asian record (9.84 seconds).
Then the end came – it’s time to hold your breath! Even if surprise man Marcel Jacobs wasn’t caught in the sprint final, he still couldn’t entertain and exceptional athlete Bolt. “No one will immediately follow in Bolt’s footsteps,” FIFA president Sebastian Coe said earlier.
