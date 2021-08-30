sport

Murat Yakin, the coach of the national team before his debut, this is how his ancestors began

August 30, 2021
Eileen Curry

  • 1/12

    New national team coach Murat Yakin in the basement of the Swiss football house.

  • 2/12

    New national team coach Murat Yakin gets new work clothes.

  • 11/12

    First serious battle with Hitzfeld as national coach – the start of qualification for the 2010 World Cup: The Swiss beat Israel 2-0, play 2-2 in a draw.

  • 12/12

    First serious fight with Petkovic as national coach – 2014 European Championship qualifiers: in the match against England in Basel, Switzerland lost 0-2.

The legacy of Murat Yakin’s predecessor is impressive: Vladimir Petkovic (58) has not only qualified regularly for the national team for every major tournament (World Cup 2016, World Cup 2018, EM 2020), the new Bordeaux coach also leaves the Swiss team with the best average score of all coaches Former National Team: In 78 caps, Petkovic averaged an impressive 1.79 points. Leaves “King Roy” Hodgson (1.78) and world coach Ottmar Hitzfeld (1.77) forever behind.

But the start of Yakin’s predecessor Petkovic seven years ago was not pleasant … At the beginning of September 2014, the qualifying match for the European Championship against England began at St. Jakob-Park in Basel with a 2-0 defeat. . A month later, Petkovic dived 0-1 with his new team in the qualifiers for the second European Championship in Slovenia. Two games, zero points. Fortunately for Petkovic, the third opponent is San Marino: in Serravalle there is a proper 4-0 match against a football dwarf in front of 2,289 fans.

READ  Open Questions About Alex Wilson's Over 100m and 200m Record

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *