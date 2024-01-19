Looking forward to the start against Great Britain

© Sports Report

In a few hours, the Austrian U16 national team will start the 3×3 tournament at the 2024 Youth Olympic Games in Gangwon (South Korea). To unlock opponents Britain feels ready. People are also excited about the taste and scale of this event.

The YOG Championship for Young Ice Hockey Players in Austria starts tomorrow – Copyright: Michael Meindl

“It's something completely different. It's a huge community and the atmosphere is good,” says Ben Offner of the Olympic Village. “You see and meet different countries and cultures. “Life in the village is very wonderful,” adds his colleague Simon Cheh.

After arriving in South Korea on Monday, they first worked on the ice and tried to quickly shake off jet lag. First ice events were finally on the agenda the past couple of days. The team is excited about the hall, Ben Offner: “The hall is really huge and beautiful.”

Can't wait to finally get started Simon Cheh: “The first match, especially in such a big tournament, is always something special. It will be a really great event.” The Carinthian also sets the direction for the start: “We want to achieve our first victory against Great Britain.

Coach Florian Molstein sees his students ready to start: “The team is fit and ready. We have been working well lately to get rid of the jet lag, freshen ourselves up and set a real pace again in terms of physical preparation. We want to play automatic ice hockey, and we want to play a lot.” “With the puck, we want to provide support, we want to play attractively and quickly and get the puck to the goal quickly. Then we will see what emerges. We are progressing day by day, and we are happy that it has finally started.”

Match schedule

Austria against Great Britain

Saturday, January 20, 2024, 4:00 AM (12:00 PM local time)

Austria vs Kazakhstan

Sunday, January 21, 2024, 2:30 a.m. (10:30 a.m. local time)

Austria vs Chinese Taipei

Sunday, January 21, 2024, 9:30 a.m. (5:30 p.m. local time)

Austria vs Spain

Monday, January 22, 2024, 1:00 a.m. (9:00 a.m. local time)

Austria vs Latvia

Monday, January 22, 2024, 8:00 a.m. (4:00 p.m. local time)

Austria vs Denmark

Tuesday, January 23, 2024, 2:30 a.m. (10:30 a.m. local time)

Austria vs. Poland

Tuesday, January 23, 2024, 9:30 a.m. (5:30 p.m. local time)

Matches and finals January 24 and 25

January 19, 2024