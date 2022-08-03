The current Foreign Secretary may soon become the British Prime Minister. He announced that he wanted to reduce the salaries of government employees. His comments about holding an independence referendum in Scotland have also caused trouble.

London. Liz Truss, the most promising candidate to succeed British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, has backed out after criticizing planned pay cuts. Truss said on Monday he would cut the pay of public sector workers outside London because of “waste” in the public sector. This has been criticized with the argument that people have to accept lower salaries when the cost of living increases.

Read more after the ad

Read more after the ad

The Truce campaign group announced that there would be no change to the existing pay of public sector workers. There are no differences between regions in Great Britain.

Johnson is followed by Sunak and Truss Former Finance Minister Rishi Sunak or Secretary of State Liz Truss. One of them will soon be moving to No. 10 Downing Street. © Source: Reuters

As he runs for the leadership of the ruling Conservative Party, Defense Secretary Ben Wallace and M.P. The Secretary of State has the support of influential members including Tom Tugenthat. On Monday, Truss’ successor Benny won the support of a third-place finisher in the primary race for Moretown. Truss is a “candidate of hope,” Mordant said.

Read more after the ad

Read more after the ad See also At least seven were injured after a bus in New York City fell over a bridge

Attitudes are also changing

Around 180,000 members of the Conservative Party currently decide the election for party leader. The majority of British citizens have no idea who the Prime Minister is. Who will soon rule Great Britain will be announced on September 5.

Trudeau’s rival for his successor, former Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak, has shifted his stance on the political side of the campaign. He pledged on Monday a significant cut in income taxes over the next few years, which observers see as a turnaround in the wake of Truss’s campaign.

The truce sparked outrage among Scottish advocates for independence from Great Britain. He said he would refuse to allow a new referendum on Scottish independence. Truss said Scottish First Minister Nicola Sturgeon was someone who sought attention and should be ignored. Scottish Deputy First Minister John Swinney said many people in Scotland were offended by the comments.

RND/AP