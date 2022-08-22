science

Killing fish: Researchers discover algal toxins in water samples from Oder

August 22, 2022
Faye Stephens

In the view of the Leibniz Institute for Freshwater Ecology and Inland Fisheries (IGB), in the speculation surrounding the massive fish kills in the Oder, there are increasing indications that the animals died from the toxin produced by the algae. The strong growth of the algae, which already thrives in brackish water, is in turn due to the fact that large amounts of saline sewage have reached the river, said researcher Tobias Goldhamer of the German news agency DPA. “This is our most likely hypothesis at the moment.”

