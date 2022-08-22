science

Book review of “Nuclear Energy, No Thanks”

August 22, 2022
Faye Stephens

It’s kind of weird. After 40 years, the deposit at Gorleben was declared geologically unsuitable. The Prime Minister of Bavaria Söder immediately declared in “Tageschau” that the entire country is not suitable for storing nuclear waste. Warns of “enormous uncertainty in the country”In Bavaria alone, eight million people will be affected by the warehouse research. You don’t know exactly who or what he is trying to protect? Federal state before the consequences of the nuclear camp? Or does the prime minister fear protests like those in Wendland in Lower Saxony? Because there and in other places there were many acts of resistance.

