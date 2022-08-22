Book review of “Nuclear Energy, No Thanks”

It’s kind of weird. After 40 years, the deposit at Gorleben was declared geologically unsuitable. The Prime Minister of Bavaria Söder immediately declared in “Tageschau” that the entire country is not suitable for storing nuclear waste. Warns of “enormous uncertainty in the country”In Bavaria alone, eight million people will be affected by the warehouse research. You don’t know exactly who or what he is trying to protect? Federal state before the consequences of the nuclear camp? Or does the prime minister fear protests like those in Wendland in Lower Saxony? Because there and in other places there were many acts of resistance.

Colorful authors, but factual arguments

In the non-fiction book Atomic Energy, No Thanks, events in Wendland are a focal point, but also chronicle the violent protests in Bavaria. The book’s publishers are the Wendland Citizens Initiative “.aussendung” – a national anti-nuclear organization – and the Göttingen Action Group Against Nuclear Energy. So do the resistance. Skeptics might think that words might be affected by this. They too: Articles are written with commitment. But it is based on factual facts, and the facts and figures presented are reproduced correctly.

The record accurately recounts the history of nuclear resistance in Germany over the past 50 years. It began in June 1971 with an introduction about the planned and prohibited construction of the nuclear power plant in Presach. Human chains with 120,000 participants, lively festivals, smelting villages created or building a salt mine should take priority over the ultimate repository: in the past 50 years, people have done a lot to combat nuclear facilities.

The book deals not only with amazing events, but also with small actions, when about 50 farmers again turned on their tractors and dumped piles of dung on the street. It is also about the strike of students or dedicated housewives. The individual actors are presented in half-page pictures, such as Adi Lambke, The Man on the Tractor; An early protester such as Laure Haag of Kaiserstuhl, Traute Kirsch of Würgassen, or farmer Josef Maas. There are also some acquaintances, such as Professor Jens Scheer, peace researcher Robert Jungk and recently deceased environmental activist Yoshin Stay.