Investors should focus on US stocks

Frankfurt John Mallory meets hundreds of wealthy investors each year and personally oversees a few family offices. Despite a devastating first half of the year in the markets, most clients are satisfied, says co-head of global private wealth management at Goldman Sachs in an interview with Handelsblatt.

Despite the doubts, the US bank adheres to its investment strategy: “It has been advising our clients for a long time and without change to remain invested and focus on US stocks,” says the director.

Mallory believes that most of the deflation in the markets is already over. He sees the greatest danger to the economy and stock markets in inflation, which is still rising significantly and for a longer period of time.

However, the banker assumes that inflation will peak soon. He points out: Historically, stock markets have risen sharply soon after inflation peaked.

