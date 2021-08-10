Interview about orca attacks – “More than 50 incidents have been reported – this behavior is completely new”

– “More than 50 incidents have been reported – this behavior is completely new” Off the coast of Spain, teenage orca attack sailing ships. Do you see prey boats? Marine biologist Fabian Ritter explains. Barbara Ray

Orcas attacked a luxury yacht off the Andalusian coast for about two hours. Video: Tamedia

Hunt big killer whales now Suddenly younger too ygreeting? No, definitely not. It’s probably rather A couple of male teenagers who are particularly curious and conceited. On the few pictures that arrive right Now Available, you can multiple times the same three little bullies by their flipper or visibly schords-Wess–Getting to know the drawing. Sometimes their mother also participated.

So is it more unusual gaming behavior than a planned attack? Yes really. They swam to the ship from behind, rammed it, and ruddered, thus directing it in a different direction. They obviously liked steering the sailboat more left or right. For the crew, this is of course a horrific moment of shock, which makes one very scared. but free Live orcas do not attack humans.

