Turkey, Italy, Greece – Volunteers fight fire with firefighters – News

On Greek island of Evia It burned for the eighth night in a row. Other villages had to be evacuated.

It burned for the eighth night in a row. Other villages had to be evacuated. The Greek government wants to quickly rebuild the devastated areas and prepare civil defense for the future.

Early in the evening, hundreds of volunteers arrived in front of the village of Kamatriadis on the island of Evia to join locals and firefighters to fight the approaching fire. Television footage showed large groups of young men carrying backpacks and masks.

In addition to Kamatrides, the localities of Istaya and Avjaria in the same area were evacuated. Electricity and water supplies were disrupted in the fire areas, and firefighters had to deliver water in fire trucks.

Volunteers wait in the village of Kamaterides to help firefighters with their firefighting work.

Fires are still raging on the island of Evia.

Firefighters take up positions near the village of Ellinika.

A helicopter refueling water near the village of Pefki on the island of Evia.

Keystone

Many volunteers support firefighters in their firefighting work.

The fire submerged a house in the village of Kastri.

Many of the helpers were armed only with twigs to beat the incoming flames. Firefighting planes and helicopters cannot fly in the dark.

The government plans to rebuild quickly

The Greek government wants to completely reorganize the civil defense as a result of the severe fires in the country. “In the future, the focus will be on prevention, not reaction,” Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis said in a televised address Monday evening. The construction plan – also for afforestation, which will be carried out according to the latest results – will go directly to the Prime Minister.

Athens wants to deal with the rapid reconstruction of burned-down homes and industrial buildings as well as help with other fire damage to citizens with a special budget of 500 million euros. Assistance should be provided to people in a non-bureaucratic manner via an online platform. Damage identification had already begun on Monday morning in northern Athens.

Forest fires destroyed entire areas near Athens.

In the past few days, Mitsotakis said, 586 fires have broken out across the country. The prime minister said he did not want the climate to be an excuse for the fires’ path. But the reason behind the intense fires: “The climate crisis is clearly knocking on the door of the planet.”

Turkey sends planes to Greece

According to official information, three fires are still not under control in southwestern Turkey, but residential areas are no longer threatened at the moment. Because the situation in Greece is currently worse, two firefighting planes will be sent to the neighbour, Minister of Forestry Bekir Bakdemirli said Monday evening.

Experts in Turkey continue to urge caution. Also for the next few days it should be very hot and dry. The risk of fire remains high.