Immigrants Flock to Texas – Biden’s Border Problem

The US border guards are once again collecting much more immigrants from the south. Among them are many young people and families with children. Are you coming to the new president? Alan Cassidy from Brownsville

Hope for a better life in the USA: Immigrant families wait at the Gateway International Bridge that connects Matamoros (Mexico) with Brownsville (Texas). Photo: Keystone

Anna had already waited so long that a few minutes no longer mattered. She sits in a plastic chair under the roof of the Brownsville Bus Station with her daughter in her lap. The two have just done a rapid test for coronavirus. The city administration employee told her that she had to wait a quarter of an hour for the result. If the test is positive, it must be isolated. If it’s negative, then Anna could go to her auntie in California. To the destination of your flight.

In addition to Anna, nine other women wait at the bus station on Wednesday morning. Everyone is there with their little ones. A few days ago, border guards picked them up in the no-man’s land between the Rio Grande and the wall. Her personal details were recorded at the Brownsville Admissions Center. The women signed a paper pledging to comply with a future subpoena. Then they were taken to the bus station in two trucks.