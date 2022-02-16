Ice hockey quarter-finals – thanks to a small semi-final victory: Sweden edge Canada away from Canada – sport

In a close duel, Sweden beat Canada 2-0 and fought to the semi-finals. There, the Scandinavians meet the Russian selection on Friday at 2:10 p.m.

Slovakia eliminates the United States and meets Finland at 5:10 am on Friday for a place in the final.

Canada 0-2 Sweden

One mistake was needed to decide on a duel between Canada and Sweden, which was marked by strong defensive action for a long time: Jeff O’Neill was unable to control the disc in his area in the 51st minute. Lucas Woolmark reacted very quickly and scored to give Sweden the lead – Unfortunately, Canadian Jack McBain turned the disc on his way to the net. The North Americans were no longer able to respond, Tre Kronor Captain Anton Lander (58th rank) made the decision with a blank net. In general, the Scandinavians made a more active impression. For example, they had two big chances in third place via Pontus Holmberg and Lander – but both initially found their champions in the Canadian goalkeeper.

United States – Slovakia 2: 3 nP

Slovakia also reached the semi-finals at the Olympic men’s ice hockey tournament in Beijing. The Slovaks defeated the young US team 3-2 after a penalty shootout early on Wednesday morning. Peter Celerik, who missed the decisive penalty, became the much acclaimed player. The United States was leading 2-1 44 seconds before Marek Hrivik saved Slovakia in overtime 44 seconds from normal time. For the United States, who came with several college players, this was the first defeat in the fourth championship game. The Slovaks will meet in the semi-finals Finland beat Switzerland 5-1.

Russia – Denmark 3: 1

Russia, flying the neutral flag, secured its place in the quarter-finals against Denmark. The 2018 Olympic champions struggled with the newcomers from Northern Europe. Despite the overwhelming superiority and one-sided shooting stats, Spornaga had to score the decisive goal to make it 3-1 four minutes from time. Vyacheslav Voinov, who had been part of the Russian selection for four years, scored with a majority. The Russians will compete with Sweden in the European semi-finals.



