Noel becomes Olympic champion in slalom – Swiss miss medals

1 – Clement Noel (France)

2. Johannes Strolls (Australia) +0.61

3. Sebastian Voss-Sulivage (NOR) +0.70 5. Loïc Meillard (SUI) +0.80

6. Daniel Jol (Switzerland) +0.86

12. Ramon Zenhauser (Switzerland) +1.38

14. Luca Erni (SUI) +1.74

Clément Noël took the Olympic victory with an impressive second round.Photo: cornerstone

Aces remain in Swiss slalom without a medal in China. When Frenchman Clement Noel won the Olympics, Loic Millard of Valais finished fifth and Daniel Jol sixth.

Winter Games China Loïc Meillard did not satisfy at all before the slalom: he was eliminated in the group, as well as in the giant slalom. However, things went much better for the 25-year-old in his third personal race at Yanqing. Fourth in the first half, after three tenths of the lead, had a great starting position.

Millard got off to a furious start in the final, being third in his first two intermediaries. But in the second half of the course, the French lost a lot of time. Millard, who lost 0.80 seconds to Olympic champion Clement Noel, was a tenth less than his first Olympic medal.

“At the end of the day, that’s how it is. It’s the third time I’ve been fourth or fifth in a big event. I know skateboarding is here, and it will show up at some point.” Loic Millard in an SRF interview

Second round of Loic Meillard.Video: SRF

Yule with the second best running time

Daniel Jol was only six hundred behind the second best Swiss. The Valeese, who was the only Swiss ski pole artist to have stood on the podium at the World Cup this winter (second in Wengen), improved in decision by seven places to finish sixth thanks to his second best timing. Despite being more than a second behind the leaderboard in the morning, Yule could have almost interfered with the medal award.

The second race by Daniel Yule.Video: SRF

Ramon Zenhausen, the 2018 Pyeongchang Olympic silver medalist in the slalom slalom, finished 12th, 1.38sec. Luca Erni, who was only 19th in the first half, moved up to 14th in the final round.

Strollz takes second place in China

As previously expected, Olympic slalom has become a real thriller. Johannes Strolls won the silver by 0.61 seconds behind Noel, who in the final round had the best time from sixth to the top.

Driving from Noel to Olympic gold.Video: SRF

Joint Olympic Champion from Austria He was still a first-half lead by 38 percent over Noel, who became the first Frenchman since Jean-Pierre Vidal to become Olympic slalom champion in 2002. Norway’s world champion Sebastian Vos Solivag took the bronze.

(zap/sda)