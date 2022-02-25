How to use the new Discover tab on Reddit

This page has been translated using artificial intelligence and machine learning.

(Pocket-lint) Reddit has launched a new navigation tool called Discover, which is also Reddit’s first major new feature in years. during the first Tests last year Reddit said one in five people have joined at least one new community after using the new Discover tab, which is designed to replace the old Communities tab.

Here’s everything you need to know about the Discover tab on Reddit.

Discover the new Reddit is a feature in the official Reddit apps for iOS and Android. It curates photos, GIFs, and videos in a scrollable grid to help Reddit users find new content and communities they might want to join. It also suggests that you explore Communities based on history and activity, including current Redditor subscriptions and time spent in Communities. For example, existing Redditors who subscribe to football subreddits and spend a lot of time on them may view other sports-related content.

Simply put, the Discover tab adapts to your current interests. So if you’ve subscribed to a lot of baseball subscriptions and spent a lot of time on baseball subscriptions, you’ll see more baseball-related content in the Explore tab. If you’re new to Reddit, you’ll see content and communities sorted by popularity and high engagement. “From houseplants and house spots to Squid Game and Dungeons and Dragons,” Reddit said, “Discover Tab will display a variety of content in a visually appealing way.”

The Discover tab replaces the old communities/subscriptions.

Open the Reddit app. In the bottom navigation menu, you will see the Discover tab (compass icon). It is located to the right of the “Home” tab (house icon).

The first thing you see on the Discover tab is a visual feed with attractive thumbnails representing the different communities on Reddit. You can browse, view and click thumbnails. Reddit calls this experience “a consistent and dynamic entry point for Redditors to access their communities.”

When you open the new Discover tab, you will see a search bar at the top. Use this part to search for communities using keywords.

Below the search bar area are several topics that you can view and click to find communities of potential interest.

Reddit has revamped its navigation, replacing the Discover tab with the previously existing subscription tab in the bottom navigation. Subscriptions are now buried in the new community drawer where they can be sorted and modified. Simply swipe right or click the dropdown menu in the top left of the home screen to go to your communities and feeds.

The community staircase is divided into five areas:

Your Communities – where the communities Redditors subscribe to can be sorted and customized

Home feed controls – here users can access their main, trending and news feeds

Following – Shows which Redditor accounts the user is following

r / each entry point

Format entry points where admins can see the edit feed, the edit queue, and the subreddits they moderate

Reddit said it simply wanted to help people find more communities and make it easier to discover new content. “Part of that is listening to feedback and acting on it to create community, belonging, and empowerment for all,” the company said. Redditors told us they wanted an easier way to explore current and new interests, so […] We’re introducing our first new interface in nearly two years – the Discover tab. This new navigation tool provides Redditors with an engaging way to find content and communities more easily on Reddit.”

Written by Maggie Tillman.