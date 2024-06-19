Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree is the best-rated DLC on Metacritic

The first reviews of the Elden Ring expansion have been available since Tuesday. Shadow of the Erdtree performed so well that it became the best-rated DLC on Metacritic.

Shadow of the Erdtree for Elden Ring will be released on Friday, but the first reviews were published yesterday. Currently counting Metacritic 56 reviews for the expansion, resulting in an insane score of 95. Naturally, there are currently no user scores.

The Elden Ring itself has 96 points, so the DLC is about the same level. The Dark Souls expansion, Astorias of the Abyss, received a score of 89 points, and the Dark Souls 2 and Dark Souls 3 expansions received a maximum score of 82, while the sole Bloodborne expansion received a score of 87 points.

In our review, giving Shadow of the Erdtree five gold stars, Martin wrote that Shadow of the Erdtree makes Elden Ring even better and takes everything that is good about this already great game to the next level.

“The Elden Ring was already at the forefront anyway, and with Shadow of the Erdtree, that’s the only reasonable amount of time you can currently spend in a game,” Martin wrote, and he was also happy to stress this at several editorial conferences. And he’s not alone in this, because 22 reviews give a perfect 100 percent, and so far there are only positive reviews with at least 80 points.