science

How the diversity of languages ​​inspires philosophy

November 6, 2021
Faye Stephens

Philosophy has a lot to do with language: it has been one of the most popular topics among philosophers since the end of the nineteenth century, but of course it was important even before that. Because no matter how much you think, without language you cannot exchange and discuss ideas with others. You must have some language. This applies to any science, but it seems intuitively more important to philosophy. After all, people tend not to talk about lab settings and protocol data, but about something like moral laws, the certainty of dying one day, or the importance of abstract art.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *