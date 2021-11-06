Science – North – Coastal Research Center site plans become known – Knowledge

Live from dpa news channel

Norden (dpa/liny) – Due to deteriorating buildings, the traditional office of the Coastal Research Center in Norderney was abandoned at the beginning of this year. Since then, scientists from the Lower Saxony State Office of Water Management, Coastal Conservation and Nature (NLWKN) have been waiting for a new office on the mainland. A new site has now been found. Today, Environment Minister Olaf Laiss (SPD) wants to present plans for the new office with representatives of the NLWKN and local politicians in the North (Aurich County), the state office announced.

The Coastal Research Center (FSK), which has been around for about 80 years, advises the state government on issues related to coastal and nature conservation. According to previous information from the Ministry of the Environment, 25 or so employees were housed in temporary accommodations in the NLWKN Directorate in Norden after their departure, as the distressed buildings in Norderney are no longer safe for staff and visitors alike.

