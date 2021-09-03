How MPs maintain their image on Wikipedia

Everyone can participate in Wikipedia – including members of the Bundestag. This rarely happens, netzpolitik.org discovered in a joint research with colleagues at ZDF Magazin Royale. While some MPs add real names to their contributions, we have also found cases using pseudonyms. You can learn more about the boisterous Wikipedians in the Bundestag in this new article.

Incidentally, this is not our first joint research with Jan Böhmermann's team. Months ago, Daniel Louvre and ZDF Magazin Royale revealed a lot about a busy Mr. Ballweg while doing research into the lateral thinkers' environment.

Voting aids and internal notes

The German Bundestag will be elected in about three weeks. We offer several decision aids: Holly Hildebrand writes for Wahl-O-Mat for the Federal Agency for Political Education, and as an alternative in terms of network policy, Digital-O-Mat for many NGOs. Thomas Rodel presents DeinWal.de, which uses the actual voting behavior of parliamentary blocs in the past four years. Meanwhile, RTL’s social media team had the idea of ​​letting others tweet for once. Two influencers affiliated with the CDU were chosen, so the campaign was over before it even began, Marcus Reuter reports.

Dennis Steele talks to journalist Lara Kilbart and game designer Alan Kodisio about “The Last of Us II,” strange characters and stories in video games and why stereotypes remain one of the biggest problems. NGOs are watching with concern the increasing online censorship of LGBTQ communities. Now a report documents the extent of repression in six authoritarian countries. Not only are shows banned here, but law enforcement authorities are also trying to identify gay people. You can read all the basic information in the Ingo Dachwitz article.

The Federal Trade Commission (FTC) is taking action against manufacturers of commercial spyware. As Chris Cover reported, “SpyFone” was forced by the US supervisory authorities to cease operations. This is one of the few cases where such stern action is taken against service providers. In the article you will learn why it is necessary to legally reform the situation in Germany. Bremen police withheld personal information from a football fan. Jana Ballweg explains what these insider observations are about, why the concept is more than in doubt, and whether there have actually been similar incidents in the Bremen police. (Spoiler warning: There was.)

Data protection (more or less)

CovPass is also available on the F-Droid Store starting today. The digital vaccination certificate can be run on Android devices without sacrificing privacy. You can read why this was possible from the start and why volunteers should work again in Thomas Rudel’s article. IT enthusiast Bjorn Martin Higgins has cycled more than 300 kilometers through Oslo for a project – while tracking bluetooth headphones. The reason is the static MAC addresses from which devices can be clearly allocated, reports Markus Reuter.

China has had enough. At least from the “spiritual opium of the people”. Dear little ones gamble a lot, at least in the opinion of the father-state – and informally decide the state’s standard play times. You can read in Thomas Rodel’s article what that did with some manufacturers’ stocks and how deep the arrangements really were. There were also regulations in Great Britain: however, here, to protect data for minors. Alexander Fanta reports that the DPA campaign is already being celebrated. Although many social networks are not legally binding, they have already improved their offerings in terms of protecting young people and their privacy beforehand.

This week our guest posted a comment on the legal battle between Sony Music and the non-commercial DNS service Quad9. This was defeated before the Hamburg Regional Court. Julia Reda, who supports the service funded by donations in the context of the Discipline© project, finds this ridiculous.

Working against the big tech companies

The European Union plans to use the Digital Services Act to limit the power of big tech companies. They, in turn, find it rather mediocre. How much money Google, Facebook and the like jumped to squeeze in Brussels, the lobby guards looked inside – and wrote Alexandre Fanta. The European Court of Justice promotes net neutrality. In Thomas Rudl’s article, you can read why zero ratings are regulated more strictly or why commercial discrimination may soon disappear altogether.

Freedom of choice in payment methods, no arbitrary delays in app uptake: South Korea on Tuesday passed a law restricting Google and Apple’s app stores in their role as gatekeepers. You can find all wallpapers in Alexandre Fanta’s article. The Irish data protection authority has sentenced WhatsApp to a record fine. However, what is considered challenging is the advantage of other European data protection authorities. Thomas Rudel wrote, They rebelled against poor Irish oversight.

Meanwhile, Edward Snowden predicts “the beginning of a dark future” in light of the current controversy over Apple’s survey plans. Holly Hildebrand explains why the optimists are wrong again and what has happened so far. A little later, it became clear: we wouldn’t know who would have put the user’s “greedy little raccoon claws”: internal data in this future – for now. But raccoons are stubborn animals, so we like to say: to go on …