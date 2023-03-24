Special broadcast “Royal State Visit: King Charles in Berlin” on Wednesday, March 29, 2023 at 2:05 p.m. 1st – Economy & Volkswagen – News

Munich (other) – even before King Charles III. At the beginning of May he was crowned as the new King of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland, and he traveled to Germany with the King’s wife Camilla at the end of March. German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier receives King Charles III. and his wife, Camilla, at the Brandenburg Gate with military distinction. This is the first time such a ceremony has been held at the Brandenburg Gate.

In the special program “Royal State Visit: King Charles in Berlin,” the premiere broadcasts the first part of the state visit, including impressions of the military honors at the Brandenburg Gate and the reception at Bellevue Palace. The program starts after 2:00 pm and continues until 4:30 pm.

Tina Hassel, studio director and chief television editor at ARD Capital studio, directs the special broadcast. With her, Annette Dirt, head of the ARD studio in London, and Leontine von Schmittow, a journalist and aristocrat expert, arrange the royal visit for the spectators.

The special broadcast is a production by ARD Capital studio and subtitled directly into ARD text on page 150 for deaf and hard of hearing viewers.

