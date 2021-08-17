How does Gerd Chrzanowski want to rebuild the group

The future head of the Schwartz group, Liddell’s mother, is looking for ideas for someone to stray from the future. (Photo: Imago / Frank Sorge) Installing a company banner on a Lidl branch

Düsseldorf What appears to be a formality was an important step for Germany’s largest retail group. Soon after Gerd Scherzhanowski anticipated managing the Schwartz Group, he promoted the heads of digitization, information technology, waste management, and production from board members to board chairs in their respective regions.

Chrzanowski points out two things: He no longer wants to run the family business with half a million employees as sole governor like his predecessor Klaus Gehrig, but as a team with department heads.

More importantly, he wants to develop new business models that go beyond the traditional discount trading under the Lidl and Kaufland brands. To do this, he needs managers who are as entrepreneurial as possible.

The Schwarz Group is experiencing one of the biggest upheavals in the company’s more than 90-year history. Several foundations have been laid for this in recent years. But the sudden departure of Patriarch Gerig after just over 40 years paves the way for modernization.

