– Havana, Cuba: If you don't end up in prison, get out Food is a luxury item. Cubans live in ruins and hundreds of thousands leave the country. Report from previous dream travel city. Martina Scherff from Havana

A young man waves the national flag on the Malecón waterfront as he waits for the military parade marking the 65th anniversary of Fidel Castro's entry into Havana. Photography: Yamil Laji (AFP)

Cold winds blow through Old Havana, and the rain has left puddles in the potholes. On this gray morning at the end of last year, passers-by see a scene that reflects the full scale of the crisis. A delivery truck stops on a street corner not far from the Church of San Nicolas. A young man jumps out, opens the back door, spreads a plastic sheet on the sidewalk, and throws a few kilograms of ground meat on the ground. In an instant, a million flies pounce on him. Almost as quickly, there was a crowd of people, presenting their peso notes to the vendor. “It's a shame,” says a gray-haired woman in a torn blouse, taking her plastic bag and making sure it's gone.