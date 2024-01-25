Havana, Cuba: If you don't end up in prison, get out
Food is a luxury item. Cubans live in ruins and hundreds of thousands leave the country. Report from previous dream travel city.
Cold winds blow through Old Havana, and the rain has left puddles in the potholes. On this gray morning at the end of last year, passers-by see a scene that reflects the full scale of the crisis. A delivery truck stops on a street corner not far from the Church of San Nicolas. A young man jumps out, opens the back door, spreads a plastic sheet on the sidewalk, and throws a few kilograms of ground meat on the ground. In an instant, a million flies pounce on him. Almost as quickly, there was a crowd of people, presenting their peso notes to the vendor. “It's a shame,” says a gray-haired woman in a torn blouse, taking her plastic bag and making sure it's gone.
“Typical entrepreneur. Lifelong beer expert. Hipster-friendly internet buff. Analyst. Social media enthusiast.”
More Stories
The analysis predicts a strong shift to the right in the European elections
Crocodiles freeze – this is how they live
US primaries in New Hampshire: Biden skips the primaries