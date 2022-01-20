Great Britain hit hard – there’s a lot going on on the island right now

– Something is happening on the island right now Boris Johnson is flying low, the royal family is reeling, and then there’s Brexit. The British monarchy and government often went through hard times, but both at the same time? Michael Neudecker

Is resignation imminent? For Boris Johnson, a Downing Street garden party during lockdown could spell doom. Photo: Getty Images

Graham, the photographer who just wants to be called Graham, has been standing here for a few hours but not much has happened. This means that something happened. Around noon, shortly after Graham began his shift, the gate opened into the guard rooms below. The result was a black Range Rover driven by Andrew and Prince Andrew, Duke of York. “He mostly drives by himself,” Graham says. And the attention: “Fergie was sitting in the passenger seat,” the “ex-wife” pause. Like no one here doesn’t know who Fergie is. Graham recorded it all with his camera, and the paparazzi took pictures. Pictures and videos from Windsor were immediately sold to the tabloids. “Has it been in the Daily Mail before,” Graham says, in a tone that doesn’t care what’s in the Mail.