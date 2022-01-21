Nord Stream 2 leverage against Moscow

The completed pipeline, which has not yet been launched for operation, is scheduled to pump gas from Russia to Germany in the future – bypassing Ukraine. According to President Vladimir Putin, Nord Stream 2 will again make gas in Europe cheaper. On Tuesday, German Chancellor Olaf Schulz threatened Russia with “heavy costs” if it invaded Ukraine. Asked whether this would have consequences for the already completed pipeline, he said, “Everything should be discussed if there is a military intervention against Ukraine.”