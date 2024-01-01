Gigabyte offers three graphics cards

After Nvidia is no longer allowed to sell the Geforce RTX 4090 to China due to US trade restrictions, the company reacts with a slightly reduced version: the Geforce RTX 4090D is supposed to adhere closely to the permitted specifications and thus avoid an export ban. As usual, the new model is presented not only by Nvidia itself, but also by its partners on the board of directors. In line with this, Gigabyte is said to be planning three different custom builds based on the new RTX 4090D.

Three old acquaintances

At least that's what Videocardz claims, which published the corresponding images and points to Gigabyte's division in China. on The company's Chinese website Models are not mentioned, but Videocardz has often been right in the past. In addition, the leak is also fixed in itself, because previous versions of the Geforce RTX 4090 are simply being re-released.

Geforce RTX 4090D: Custom builds in comparison

The Geforce RTX 4090D is planned for the Aero, Gaming, and Windforce series. What all custom designs have in common are the three fans and connections — three DisplayPort and one HDMI. The white RTX 4090D in particular stands out visually, while the other models are black. It is also notable that all new graphics cards do not require factory overclocking.

In line with this topic: Geforce RTX 4090 D: The Dragon will be released at the end of January 2024, and not just in China [Gerücht]

Custom designs are unlikely to bring more surprises, because according to the images, all coolers are completely compatible with those used by Gigabyte in the regular Geforce RTX 4090. This is understandable for cost reasons, as it has already been produced and fits without any changes to the RTX 4090D, which differs only in clock speed and number of shaders. Given the concurrent decline in consumption, Chinese branches are also likely to operate quieter – but they will also be much slower.

source: Videocards



