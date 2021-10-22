German women’s quartet wins gold at World Cup in Roubaix

Another title! After the Olympics and the European Championships, the women’s quadruple track team led by Brennauer and Kröger won the World Championships.

Rubix (AFP) – German women’s quads have won the world title by proving their strength Follow-up team Thus conquered the amazing trio of gold Olympia, EM and the World Cup became perfect.

In the cast Francesca PrauseAnd Lisa BrenauerAnd Mickey Krueger And Laura Susimiles defeated the quartet on Thursday evening Rubix At 4: 08.752 minutes Italy are in clear progress and thus completed a dominant overall performance that began with a win in qualifying and a successful semi-final including a lap Ireland Went.

“We had to improve step by step. I did better in the final. It was really a dream” Brenauer. Italy was previously seen as an equal opponent and was defeated almost five seconds later. “We are now enjoying what we have achieved at present,” he said. drink. At the moment of victory, loud cheers had permeated the Velodrome Square.

Third big win in three months

team even in the absence of injured Lisa Klein He left no doubt about his dominance, his third major victory in three months. in a Such as There was a final victory against Great Britain, at EM in Switzerland Grinch The Italians were also the opponents in the final. “It should give us a boost, which we have already achieved this year. We don’t have the pressure to take it,” Kan Brenauer said in advance.

This is especially true of the 33-year-old woman from Allgäu. where Brenauer 2021 is usually a very successful year: In addition to the three titles with four in a team quest and a singles title in EM, she also won a rainbow jersey in the World Road Championship – there in a mixed time trial. together with KrogerWhich emphasized: “If you’re an Olympic champion and a European champion, you also have a goal of getting your hands on the stripes.”

Haines And Friedrich With next medal chances

The defending champion can help the Gold Series continue on the third day of the competition Emma Haines And her teammate Leah Sophie Friedrich Friday evening (from 6.25 pm /Eurosport) in the enemy. The duo easily passed the first hurdles to qualify, the Round of 16 and the quarter-finals the following day to crown the team with the sprint title. His teammate’s performance was different Pauline GrabuschWho played in the quarter-final duel with Canada Olympic Champion Kelsey Mitchell He lost in both rounds.

After the Bronze Solstice the day before, the men were left without a medal this time around. Stefan Butcher He missed the jump to the top six finals in Kirin and had to settle for seventh overall after the evening’s small final. He was in the zero race Tim Torn Teutenberg There is no chance of victory for local champion Donavan Grunden. The four-man track bike has already been eliminated in qualifying. Italy won the final with a road bike pro Filippo Jana against France for themselves.