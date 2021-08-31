News from the Premier League – Belgian midfielder Sion – Lucerne brings the striker – Sport

Legend: Joins Sion from Belgium

Fate Keita.

Sion signs players

Sion signs with young midfielder Kader Keita and returns the Brazilian David Wesley. 20-year-old Keita, who competed in the Tokyo Olympics with Ivory Coast, has been loaned for one season to Belgian second-tier team Westerlo. As in the latter half of the year, Wesley is on loan from Juventus Turin.

Lucerne brings a striker

FC Lucerne has secured the services of former Serbian under-21 international Nikola Comic until the end of the season. The 22-year-old winger joins his latest Premier League match on loan from Greece from Olympiacos Piraeus. Komic was already on loan last season: to the second Spanish league for Sporting Gijon, in which he was only used sporadically from March onwards.

Borrows grasshoppers Kalim and Fehr

FC Schaffhausen from the Challenge League have acquired midfielders Robin Kalem (19) and Fabio Fehr (21) on loan from Grasshopper until the end of the season.

Moroccan veteran of Lausanne sport

Lausanne Sport contracted with Moroccan full back Fouad Shafik. The 34-year-old has played for Dijon in the past five seasons and made 113 Ligue 1 appearances. He participated in ten matches with the Moroccan national team.



