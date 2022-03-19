science

Gender with asterisks reflects the problem

March 19, 2022
Faye Stephens

One of the arguments against gender and in favor of the male form, the generic masculine, is who speaks of “citizens” and also means female citizens. In fact, the word “citizen” evokes the image of a man. But when it comes to the phrase “citizens,” women tend to come to mind. Psychologists from the Universities of Kassel and Würzburg came to this conclusion based on experiments. how “Journal of Language and Social Psychology“The report, only the phrase ‘citizens’ makes one think equally of men and women.

