Gender with asterisks reflects the problem

One of the arguments against gender and in favor of the male form, the generic masculine, is who speaks of “citizens” and also means female citizens. In fact, the word “citizen” evokes the image of a man. But when it comes to the phrase “citizens,” women tend to come to mind. Psychologists from the Universities of Kassel and Würzburg came to this conclusion based on experiments. how “Journal of Language and Social Psychology“The report, only the phrase ‘citizens’ makes one think equally of men and women.

The team led by Anita Körner and Fritz Strack recruited more than 500 test subjects via a research platform and presented them with dozens of pairs of sentences. The first sentence referred to a group of people: sometimes both genders were explicitly named, e.g. “pharmacists”, sometimes the generic masculine noun (“pharmacist”) was used, sometimes the gender asterisk (“pharmacist *inen”), the inclusive variable Currently the most popular. The examples were chosen in such a way that the selected group was not subject to any strong gender stereotypes. In addition, participants were previously informed that both genders are intentional in all variants.

However, the wording changed the interpretation. Example: “The listeners were already there. You can see that some of the guys were bored. Does the second sentence make sense as a continuation of the first? If the general masculine noun is followed by a statement about ‘men’, as in this case, 82 percent think the sentence order makes sense. However, if the second sentence refers to ‘women,’ 71 On the contrary, in the case of the asterisk in the first sentence: If the second sentence contained “women,” 83 percent found this meaning, but only 78 percent if the word “men” appeared there. On the other hand, if both genders are mentioned in the first sentence (“listeners”), it seems equally permissible if only “men” or “women” are mentioned in the next sentence.