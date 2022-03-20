Science – Researchers study the atmosphere in the Arctic – Wikipedia

Bremerhaven/Leipzig (dpa) – With a multi-week flight campaign, international Arctic researchers want to investigate changes in air masses on their way in and out of the Arctic.

The goal is to understand the processes that have led to the above-average temperature rise in the Arctic over the past 50 years, the research institutions involved, including the University of Leipzig and the Bremerhaven Alfred Wegener Institute, announced on Friday. At two to three degrees, the warming in the Arctic is much stronger than in other regions of the world.

More than 100 researchers from 12 countries are participating in the “HALO- (AC) 3” campaign. Five polar planes were used. The joint statement said they are equipped with instruments that can measure the atmosphere from Earth up to 10 kilometers above the Earth’s surface. The important helpers are called drop sensors, which are dropped from the plane and glide across the ground on small parachutes. On their way through the atmosphere, they provide data on temperature, air pressure, and humidity.

At the beginning of the measurement flights, a massive injection of warm air into the Arctic was observed. Both the intensity and duration of the input are unusual. At the same time, such unusual phenomena as torrential rain over sea ice were also observed. This could lead to sea ice melting as early as March.

