From natural substance to medicine – forschung.de

It is possible that the ingredients in birch porridge helped Ötzi fight intestinal parasites.
© TwilightArtPictures/stock.adobe.com
Peter Proksch, Professor Emeritus of Pharmaceutical Biology at the University of Düsseldorf, develops new medicines from natural materials.
© Hans Jürgen Bauer
Assistant pharmacist Friedrich Sertörner isolated morphine from the sap of the opium plant in Paderborn in 1804.
©INTERFOTO/Smoke Collection
The dried milky sap of the opium plant (opium poppy) is a sticky, sticky mass.
©Daniel Brodick/stock.adobe.com
Morphine is a crystalline substance that can be incorporated into injection solutions.
©Hans Group/CC-BY-SA-4.0
Historic advertising vehicle for aspirin in the Netherlands
© Bayer
Aspirin tubes and tablets from the 1930s.
©Superpass/CC BY-SA 4.0
Salicylic acid extracted from willow bark was the first substance that chemists modified synthetically. The more tolerable acetylsalicylic acid (pictured) has since become an ingredient in aspirin.
©David McCarthy/Science Image Library
Anyone who removes the bark from the Pacific yew kills the entire plant. Therefore, the discovery of paclitaxel present in it threatens the shrub.
©History of Science Pictures/Alamy Stock Photo
The active ingredient paclitaxel inhibits cell division (pink color in fluorescence microscope image) in breast and ovarian cancer.
©Juan F. Jimenez Appian/Scientific Image Library
Ivy before and after crushing
©Bionorica SE/Gerhard Berger
In the production hall of Bionorica, a German herbal medicine manufacturer, an employee extracts active ingredients from plant materials.
©Bionorica SE/Stefan Hanke
“Alcohol buff. Troublemaker. Introvert. Student. Social media lover. Web ninja. Bacon fan. Reader.”
More Stories
Weight loss not working? 3 features can be responsible
Not every supposed northern light is true aurora
No need for pollinators? The study shows that plants are adapting to the lack of insects