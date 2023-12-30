From natural substance to medicine – forschung.de

It is possible that the ingredients in birch porridge helped Ötzi fight intestinal parasites.

Peter Proksch, Professor Emeritus of Pharmaceutical Biology at the University of Düsseldorf, develops new medicines from natural materials.

Assistant pharmacist Friedrich Sertörner isolated morphine from the sap of the opium plant in Paderborn in 1804.

The dried milky sap of the opium plant (opium poppy) is a sticky, sticky mass.

Morphine is a crystalline substance that can be incorporated into injection solutions.

Historic advertising vehicle for aspirin in the Netherlands

Aspirin tubes and tablets from the 1930s.

Salicylic acid extracted from willow bark was the first substance that chemists modified synthetically. The more tolerable acetylsalicylic acid (pictured) has since become an ingredient in aspirin.

Anyone who removes the bark from the Pacific yew kills the entire plant. Therefore, the discovery of paclitaxel present in it threatens the shrub.

The active ingredient paclitaxel inhibits cell division (pink color in fluorescence microscope image) in breast and ovarian cancer.

Ivy before and after crushing

In the production hall of Bionorica, a German herbal medicine manufacturer, an employee extracts active ingredients from plant materials.

