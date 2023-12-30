The Earth was dark for 20 years in the Middle Ages, when sunlight was as intense as moonlight!

Essentially, sunlight could not penetrate the Earth because it was constantly covered by a kind of atmospheric mantle.

around 536 AD There has been a long period of darkness in some areas of our planet. At that time, the sun did not shine more than 4-5 hours a day in parts of Europe and Asia. Some manuscripts from this period say that sunlight was very similar to moonlight.

The sun's rays could no longer penetrate the Earth because it was constantly covered by a kind of atmospheric mantle. This also led to a decrease in average global temperatures, With disastrous consequences for the world population in the form of crop failure, resulting in severe famine.

According to Chinese historians' sources, there was perpetual darkness in history at this time, while people in the West were already thinking about the end of the world. There was no end of the world, but a particularly complex twenty-year period began at this time, between the years 536 and 555..

This is what trees tell us

The tree rings bear witness to a very difficult time for the environment and all life on Earth, between the years 536 and 555 AD.

At a conference American Geophysical Union foot Dallas Abbott And his colleague John Barron An interesting explanation for this phenomenon for which there were no strong hypotheses before.

Their analysis begins with an ice core collected in Greenland, which preserves clear evidence of undersea volcanic eruptions that released sediments and microorganisms into the atmosphere, which were the main cause of the decline in solar radiation.

What happened?

We know of surface eruptions between 536 and 541, but they were never so intense that they released so much sulfur dioxide that it filtered out sunlight and formed a layer in the atmosphere that could repel solar radiation, as they did.

This can be said with certainty, because there is no evidence in any terrestrial sediments or ice cores to support such a hypothesis. For this reason, Abbott and Barron initially suspected that the dust that obscured the sun for so long might come from material from space.

However, when the researchers analyzed the meltwater chemistry of this ice core, which is called… GISP2 They found the answer almost immediately: dozens of fossils of typical microscopic species that live in warm tropical waters.

“We found microfossils of low-latitude organisms that had never been found before in Greenland's ice cores, as well as dust from deep-sea sediments,” Abbott explains.

Researchers' thesis

According to researchers, microorganisms and sediments found in Greenland They are thrown into the atmosphere as a result of undersea volcanic eruptions near the equator. These explosions caused large amounts of seawater to evaporate. With the steam rose sediments laden with calcium and microscopic marine life.

The force of the explosions and the volume of vapors helped keep the substance suspended in the atmosphere for nearly two decades. The sun was eclipsed and the earth was in a kind of eternal darkness of darkness left behind.