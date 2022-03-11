For Honor is getting long-wanted features

even though for honor It has been around for several years and has received countless updates, and a certain desire for players has not yet been fulfilled. Ubisoft is finally following suit.

with the new Year 6 Season: Lost Horizons, which begins on March 17, kicks off the first phase of the cross-play feature, which will then be gradually rolled out. The title should once again make great use of this.

For this Publisher adds:

“Crossplay has been a goal for our team for a long time. There have been many technical challenges to enabling crossplay for For Honor because the game’s core technical components were not originally designed to support it. Thanks to the hard work of the team, we are now proud to offer Crossplay to our warriors. We believe crossplay will benefit For Honor and its long-term vision.”

This is what awaits you in the sixth year

However, Year 6 has a lot to offer, including the arrival of a new squad of champions, the Outlanders. The Outlanders venture from abroad and become a scientist for honor From a new perspective, but also influence Heathmoor with new forms of combat and cultures.

The first of this group, the pirate, brought with him many of the relics he had collected on his various travels. These relics will reveal lost horizons and forgotten legends of Heathmore. Each artifact will be revealed in each season and can help push the boundaries of new themes to be explored.

Unlike in previous years, the sixth year narrative will not necessarily unfold in chronological order. There are also seasonal cosmetics and skins, a new Battle Pass, new customizations and much more. There are impressions of this in the next trailer.

The sixth year begins on March 17, 2022.