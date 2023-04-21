Five morning routines that will leave the pounds melting away

24 vita health

If you want to lose weight, it is best to start the day with simple and healthy habits. This is how weight loss works.

Just eat healthy and exercise in the gym every day? If you want to lose a few pounds, you usually stick to a strict plan. However, weight loss does not always have to be associated with effort. With the help of the so-called “Japan trick”, for example, it is almost possible to get rid of extra pounds. In addition, simple morning routines play an important role in losing weight.

Lose weight: Five morning routines that help shed pounds

A high-protein breakfast supports your weight loss success because it keeps you full for longer. © Westend61 / IMAGO

With the following 5 morning routines, not only do you start your day off right, but you can also lose weight in the long run and avoid the yo-yo effect.

1. Morning Routine for Weight Loss: Make sure you get enough sleep

Good sleep not only has a positive effect on your health and wellness, but also your weight that makes you feel good. If you sleep enough, you can make it better and keep it at last. In turn, persistent lack of sleep can lead to food cravings and prevent weight loss or even weight gain.

2. Morning routine for weight loss: Leave fresh air and light in the apartment

When you wake up, open your windows to let fresh air and sunlight into your home. Because sunlight provides vitamin D. If we do not get enough of it, this can have a negative effect on our weight and promote weight gain.

3. Morning Routine for Weight Loss: Eat the right breakfast

One of the scientists said that the correct diet plays a major role on the way to the desired weight, while sports hardly help in losing weight. However, it is important to start with a perfect breakfast in the morning. Above all, this should contain a lot of protein, because proteins keep you full for longer and thus prevent food cravings. Therefore, use quark or yogurt as ideal sources of protein in the morning and avoid foods high in fat or carbohydrates.

4. Morning Routine for Weight Loss: Build small exercise units into your daily life

It doesn’t have to be exercise if you want to lose weight. However, you must make sure that you get enough exercise in your daily life. In the morning, for example, it’s nice to walk to work or hop on a bike. If you work from home, you can take a brisk walk during your lunch break. Also, get in the habit of always taking the stairs instead of the elevator. In this way you burn a few more calories and, above all, stimulate your metabolism.

5. Morning Routine for Weight Loss: Prepare healthy snacks

Use your morning hours and prepare healthy food for the day. For example, you can pre-cook or pre-cook some snacks to save time. For example, take vegetable sticks, apples, and nuts with you to work. Later, after work, you can also enjoy a TV evening with healthy snack alternatives.

