Universe: To date, the heaviest element has been discovered in an exoplanet

Science has known about a hot Jupiter since 2020 Mascara 4 In a star system 557 light years from Earth. It orbits the Sun in just 2.8 days, which causes it to get very hot – and obviously creates a very strange atmosphere, A study published on arXiv by Wei Wang of the Chinese Academy of Sciences in Beijing and his team also shows: Among other things, samarium is hollowed out in a gas envelope and is therefore the heaviest element yet observed in relation to exoplanets.

On Earth, samarium atomic number 62 is not even rare and is much more common than tin, for example – albeit strongly bound in the Earth’s crust, while it has never been detected in the atmosphere before. Using rubidium (atomic number 37), the team also tracked an element not previously found in the atmospheres of exoplanets. Other constituents of the alien gas envelope are magnesium, calcium, chromium, iron, barium, titanium, and possibly also scandium.

In addition to samarium, scientists were particularly intrigued by the presence of titanium, which had previously only been observed in the form of titanium oxide in the ozone-like atmospheres of superheated Jupiters. However, around MASCARA-4, titanium was measured as an element. From this, the working group concluded that there may be little oxygen. This would also explain the occurrence of samarium. The element on Earth reacts with oxygen and water vapor in the air. Both seem to be missing in this stranger.