science

Universe: To date, the heaviest element has been discovered in an exoplanet

April 21, 2023
Faye Stephens

Science has known about a hot Jupiter since 2020 Mascara 4 In a star system 557 light years from Earth. It orbits the Sun in just 2.8 days, which causes it to get very hot – and obviously creates a very strange atmosphere, A study published on arXiv by Wei Wang of the Chinese Academy of Sciences in Beijing and his team also shows: Among other things, samarium is hollowed out in a gas envelope and is therefore the heaviest element yet observed in relation to exoplanets.

