Facebook removes Bolsonaro video alleging vaccines cause AIDS

RIO DE JANEIRO – Facebook and Instagram have removed a live broadcast from Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro saying that people in the United Kingdom who received two doses of the coronavirus vaccine developed AIDS faster than expected.

Facebook’s press office confirmed in a statement emailed to The Associated Press that the content was removed Sunday night for violating Facebook’s guidelines on COVID-19 vaccines.

“Our guidelines do not allow claims that COVID-19 vaccines kill or seriously harm people,” the statement said. The company did not respond to Associated Press questions about why it took three days to remove heavily criticized content or whether language barriers were a factor since Bolsonaro spoke Portuguese.

That claim was among the most elusive claims made by the president, who contracted the virus last year and is still not immune, about a coronavirus vaccination. he is He spent months expressing his skepticism about vaccines, Especially those of the Chinese company Sinovac. He also warned Brazilians that there would be no legal recourse against Pfizer if side effects occurred, and joked that this could include women with beards or people who could turn into an alligator.

