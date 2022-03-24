Endangered Species: Magnolia grandis – Science Spectrum

Magnolia Grandis

The Sino-Vietnamese border region is famous for its unique and fascinating biodiversity. The damage caused by the construction of border infrastructure and the lack of coordination of protection measures on both sides is likely to be exacerbated by climate change.

To examine these questions, Mary Blair, Director of Biodiversity Informatics Research at the American Museum of Natural HistoryMinh Le of the National University of Vietnam, and Ming Xu of Henan University in China launched the 2018 project focusing on a group of ecologically and culturally important species that live near the Sino-Vietnamese border. These include the world’s most threatened tree species, the Daguo Mulian (Magnolia grandis), which has a population of fewer than 120 mature trees.

The results have now been published in a special issue of the journal Frontiers of Biogeography and illustrate how the range of endangered species changes across borders in search of suitable climatic conditions.

“As global changes continue, including climate change, we will increasingly need to work across borders to achieve biodiversity conservation goals and do better science,” Blair said.