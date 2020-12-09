Elon Musk says he moved to Texas because of the Starship and Tesla Gigafactory

Elon Musk He revealed his move from California to Texas during The annual CEO board summit in The Wall Street Journal Tuesday.
Musk told the newspaper Editor in Chief Matt Murray, That while “there are a lot of really cool things about California,” he believes the state takes its success for granted.
The CEO had been hinting at leaving California for a while. Back in May, Musk tweeted That Tesla “will now move its headquarters and future programs to Texas / Nevada immediately.” After local officials refused to allow the company to reopen its Fremont plant during the coronavirus pandemic.
Tesla’s headquarters are still in California, as is its SpaceX space company. But Musk has other business interests in Texas that he cited as factors in his decision.
“We have the Starship development here in South Texas, where I am now,” Musk said, referring to A huge spacecraft and missile system he describes as the vehicle that will transport the first humans to Mars. “And then we have big factories outside of Austin.”
This plant is Tesla’s Giga Texas – which will Used for building Tesla’s Cybertruck, Semi, as well as Model 3 and Y for the Eastern US.
Tesla (TSLA) No comment can be reached on Tuesday evening.
US Senator Ted Cruz, representing Texas, chirp Welcome to the post when the news.
“You love Texas jobs and we’re so happy you’re from Texas,” Cruz wrote on Twitter.