Emirates flights: According to the Federation, passengers who have not been vaccinated must be subject to self-quarantine for a period of 10 days

Etihad Airways has announced that passengers who have not been vaccinated against Covid-19 will remain in quarantine for 10 days after arriving in Abu Dhabi.

The Abu Dhabi-based airline announced in an update on its website that this new rule will come into effect on Sunday, August 15.

However, travelers from the Green List country do not need to be quarantined upon arrival in the UAE capital.

The following is the list of countries included on the “Green List” issued by the Ministry of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi (DCT Abu Dhabi) on July 31:

>> Albania

>> Armenia

>> Australia

>> Austria

>> Bahrain

>> Belgium

>> Brunei

>> Bulgaria

>> Canada

>> China

>> Czech Republic

>> Germany

>> Hong Kong

>> Hungary

>> Israel

>> Italy

>> Maldives

>> Mauritius

>> Moldova

>> New Zealand

>> Poland

>> Romania

>> Saudi Arabia

>> Serbia

>> Seychelles

>> Singapore

>> South Korea

>> Switzerland

>> Taiwan

>> Ukraine

>> United States of America

