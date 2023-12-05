Ecuador is not on the radar of digital nomads » latinapress news

The government of Ecuador issued 113 “Visa Nomadas” between March 2022 and July of this year. The Ministry of External Affairs announced this on Monday (4). According to the data, 36 “Residente Temporal/Rentista/Trabajo Nómada” visas were issued last year, and 77 between January and July. A total of 47 visas issued were to US citizens, 17 to Canadians, seven to Spaniards and six to Spanish citizens to Russians. Nomad visas are also issued to citizens of China, India, Germany, Austria, Cuba, France, Italy, Mexico, New Zealand, Netherlands, Venezuela, Australia, Belarus, Belgium, Chile, Great Britain, Hungary, Iran, Ireland. Namibia, Panama, Switzerland and St. Kitts and Nevis.

The results show 16 months in, Ecuador is no longer on the radar of telecommuters, despite the previous government’s efforts. According to Thingrimott, there are approximately 35 million digital nomads worldwide. Their most frequent destinations include the United States (15%), Spain (5%), Thailand (5%), the United Kingdom (5%) and Germany (4%). Mexico ranks sixth on the list (4%), while other Latin American countries rank 12th (Brazil, 2%), 18th (Colombia, 1%) and 26th (Argentina, 1%), according to the specialized site “Nadod”.

Reform proposal

Ecuador’s Minister of Production Sonsoles García announced on Monday that Ecuador wants to attract digital nomads, and the National Assembly (Parliament) is currently considering, among other things, introducing a temporary tax residency. The aim of the move is to “attract these digital nomads, of whom there are currently 100 million in the world, and who will be a billion by 2050,” he said. He reiterated that the bill, which will be considered later this month, is “one of the countries that attracts digital nomads who come to invest, who can come to buy goods, who can come and make productive investments.” It is hoped that these digital nomads can also contribute to the Ecuadorian Social Security Institute (IESS), stressing the importance of expanding the current membership base.

“That’s why the program is interesting in attracting digital nomads, returned migrants, investors. What they earn in Ecuador. At the end of November last year, Ecuadorian President Daniel Noboa submitted a bill for urgent consideration in the National Assembly, among other things, jobs in the South American country, where the economy is in a “serious” situation. Aimed at creating



