Double-set victory over Cornet-Bencic in the final in Berlin – Sport

Belinda Bencic (WTA 12) has qualified for the final in the WTA Championships for the 12th time.

The Swiss plays against Alize Cornet (WTA 63) in Berlin and prevails in two tight groups 7:5, 6:4.

In the final, Bencic meets qualifier Lyudmila Samsonova (WTA 106).

It was hard work for Belinda Bencic in the semi-final duel against France’s Alize Cornet. In the heat of Berlin, Bencic was more efficient throughout the match and was looking for an early winner. Cornet was often able to keep rallies for a long time and actually challenged eastern Switzerland.

Bencic had to block a total of 8 break balls and allow the opponent one break into the serve per set. In the period of breaking the ball himself, Bencic was very effective. I used all four break opportunities and thus made the difference in winning two sets (7:5, 6:4).

Not completely satisfied

Penchik was annoyed now and then about the service, which I let her down from time to time, or because of a disingenuous smash in the second sentence. But the world No. 12 remained focused on her favorite board and on the right track. “I play better when I’m angry,” she said in an interview with the court after the win. For every setback and every reaction from Cornett, Bencic found the right answer almost immediately.

surprise discount

On Sunday, Bencic will play his fourth final on grass (win at Eastbourne 2015, defeat at Hertogenbosch 2015 and Mallorca 2019). The challenger is Ludmila Samsonwa (WTA 106). The Russian qualifier eliminated the two-time winner of the Australian Open, Victoria Asarenka, in the semifinals. You can catch up on the match from 3:30pm live on SRF Info and in the SRF Sport app.



