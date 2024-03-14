March 14, 2024

Donald Trump is restructuring his party – “an absolute bloodbath”

March 14, 2024

The nomination of Donald Trump as the Republican Party's presidential nominee appears to be a mere formality. His preferred candidates have already held two senior positions within his party: Michael Whatley as president and Lara Trump as his running mate.

but this is not all. Renovation work is ongoing. On Monday, Trump supporters began a wave of layoffs within their party. The Republican National Committee (RNC) has laid off dozens of staffers after loyal Trump supporters took power, according to reports.

A total of 60 employees are expected to lose their jobs. These include at least five senior executives from the areas of data processing, policy and communications. One insider described the situation as “an absolute bloodbath,” Focus Online reports.

The new RNC leader, Sean Cairncross, said in a letter to staff that the new leadership is in the process of evaluating the organization and staff. During this process, some employees will be asked to submit their resignations. They should then apply again for a position on the team.

A radical restructuring of the party's leadership ahead of the US election has been described as crazy by a former Republican National Committee staffer. The impact of this decision on the upcoming elections remains to be seen.

