Weather forecast until Sunday: up to 31 degrees and then desert dust

– It reaches 31 degrees on Tuesday and Wednesday followed by desert dust It will be summer weather in Switzerland for a few days. According to meteorologists, the weather is relatively warm in the upper atmosphere for this time of year.

People enjoy the warm temperatures in mid-May in Lausanne. Photography: Jean-Christophe Bout (Keystone)

after Lots of rain Summer arrives in the first half of the month, but only briefly at the moment. As of Tuesday, the temperature will reach 31 degrees, Meteonews wrote. Meteorologists expect the same thing on Wednesday. Rain and thunderstorms are expected in the second half of the week.

The weather is likely to be warmer in the Chur-Rhine Valley, with temperatures likely to reach 32 degrees on Tuesday. There is expected to be plenty of sun on Tuesday with a few blocking clouds, and from Wednesday onwards cumulus clouds will increasingly form, especially in the Jura, meaning heavy rain is likely too.

The weather will also be warm in the mountains – up to 20 degrees at an altitude of 1600 meters above sea level. Meteorology Switzerland. Statistically speaking, this is a fairly high value. Radio soundings were launched at Bayern to measure temperatures at this altitude 70 years ago. There were about 3.6 days of 20 degrees or more per year. Between 1954 and 1980 there were only about 1.4 days per year. Since the 1980s, 20 degrees at an altitude of 1,600 meters – corresponding to a pressure of 850 hectopascals – have been repeatedly recorded. In the years between 2014 and 2023, an average of 20 degrees at 850 hPa was recorded in 8.4 days. However, according to the report, there were always summers in which 20 degrees at 850 hPa was not reached.

Desert dust from Thursday

Monday was characterized by a southwesterly trend, Meteonews wrote. This is responsible for the alternation of cloudy and sunny periods. Temperatures reach a maximum of about 25 degrees. Summer temperatures will return on Tuesday due to warm to hot air flowing over Switzerland from the south.

On Thursday, Sahara dust will reach Switzerland under this current, according to the meteorological agency. This can lead to more clouds and less sunshine. Meteorologists expect temperatures to reach around 25 degrees, and thunderstorms cannot be ruled out.

According to forecasts, the air will become more humid on Friday. This may lead to heavy rain and thunderstorms. With temperatures around 20 degrees, it is very hot and the warm phase of summer has already come to an end. Rainfall ensures that Saharan dust is washed from the air again.

Meteonews also predicts a cautious outlook for the weekend: likely changeable with a little rain on Saturday and very sunny and dry on Sunday with temperatures between 20 and 25 degrees.

