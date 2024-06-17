June 18, 2024

Weather forecast until Sunday: up to 31 degrees and then desert dust

Esmond Barker June 17, 2024 3 min read

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

2 min read

This week is the first hot day

June 17, 2024 Esmond Barker
2 min read

The difficult test moves to the next round

June 17, 2024 Esmond Barker
2 min read

Weather in Mallorca: Vacationers don’t have much time – things are getting tough

June 16, 2024 Esmond Barker

You may have missed

2 min read

Ed Sheeran: Great Britain’s most played artist again

June 17, 2024 Jordan Lambert
2 min read

Verify the vaccination certificate: These three vaccinations prevent Alzheimer’s

June 17, 2024 Faye Stephens
4 min read

2024 Canadian Grand Prix – Race result: Verstappen wins

June 17, 2024 Eileen Curry
3 min read

Weather forecast until Sunday: up to 31 degrees and then desert dust

June 17, 2024 Esmond Barker