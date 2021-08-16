DJI’s new drone, the Mini SE, costs less in the US

This page has been translated using artificial intelligence and machine learning.

(Pocket-lint) – DJI has quietly released a new drone in the United States. It’s called the DJI Mini SE, it costs $299 and is available from many retailers.

As far as we can tell, the new drone is an updated and cheaper version of the Mavic Mini. It costs $100 less than this model. The main difference between the two is that the Mini SE uses a DJI Mini 2 chassis for $449, with fewer exposed screws and improved boom and wind resistance. It also has lighter and more powerful LiPo batteries, fans and a charging station.

Instead of Micro-USB, the Mini SE also has a USB-C charging port. It also does not need to be updated for 24p video or manual ISO settings. Unfortunately, there is no 4K video (or even 4K printed on the lens) – only 2.7K and 1080p. Image upgrades are likely to be missing as well.

There are a few accessory things to keep in mind: The Mavic Mini Battery Charging Hub cannot charge the Mini SE’s battery, and while the Mini SE can use the Mavic Mini’s battery, it will degrade its performance. But the Mavic Mini DIY Creative Kit, Mavic Mini Snap Adapter, Mavic Mini Propeller Stand, and Mavic Mini Intelligent Flight Battery (International Version only) are all compatible with the Mini SE.

After all, the Mini SE weighs less than 249 grams, so there is no need to register in the USA. But it’ll go well over 250g using the Mavic Mini’s battery with it.

If any of this interests you, the DJI Mini SE is now available on Amazon and other US retailers. No word yet on UK availability.