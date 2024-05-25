May 26, 2024

Dependency – what does it mean and where does it exist?

Faye Stephens May 25, 2024 1 min read

The concept of subsidiarity has recently found its way more and more into political discussions. Whether it is the German economy’s dependence on exports, Europe’s military dependence on the United States, and, last but not least, the Germans’ dependence on Russian gas – these dependencies appear to be ubiquitous at the political level, and at the same time difficult to resolve.

Dependencies only become a problem when relations between countries are reshaped or when seemingly unexpected events suddenly disrupt trade flows. But how exactly can dependencies be identified, when do they exist and when do they become a problem? In this study, we will address the concept of dependency by proposing a broad definition that includes political dependencies in addition to geoeconomic dependencies. The results show that although German economic dependencies may be low in international comparison, there are significant dependencies on mineral fuels and raw materials. In addition, reliance on certain countries can be more problematic than others, so there are also qualitative differences. In addition, there are stages in which some dependencies become problematic due to the emergence of conflicts between countries and the use of economic dependencies as a means of political pressure. Politically, Germany has become deliberately dependent on other EU member states and the USA and faces significant challenges in climate protection due to international interconnectedness.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

2 min read

Reaction to sanctions: Putin allows confiscation of US assets

May 25, 2024 Faye Stephens
2 min read

Lloyd Austin: US Secretary of Defense temporarily relinquishes his official duties

May 25, 2024 Faye Stephens
3 min read

German direct investment in China and Hong Kong has risen to a new high – with hardly any trace of diversification

May 24, 2024 Faye Stephens

You may have missed

2 min read

New record number: More than 10,000 migrants cross English Channel to Great Britain

May 25, 2024 Jordan Lambert
2 min read

Dependency – what does it mean and where does it exist?

May 25, 2024 Faye Stephens
2 min read

The “Long Night of Searching” attracted 10,000 guests

May 25, 2024 Faye Stephens
3 min read

Before Switzerland – Great Britain – the British hoped to exploit the sport thanks to Kirk

May 25, 2024 Eileen Curry