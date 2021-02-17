Dead in a “historic winter storm”

YoCold winter weather usually continues to dominate parts of the United States. Millions of homes were left without electricity on Tuesday evening. The White House said President Joe Biden had spoken to governors of affected states such as Texas, Louisiana and Kentucky about “severe winter weather.” The government will use all available resources to help people survive this “historic storm”.

The weather should not subside on Wednesday either. Authorities in the affected state of Texas have warned, among other things, of freezing rain. distance Information from Poweroutage.us In the southern state alone, more than three million households lack electricity. The Austin Electric Company said on Twitter that customers should be prepared for the fact that supply could be cut short after Tuesday evening. Southwest Power Pool operator, in charge of 14 states, said controlled outages of the power supply are currently the “last resort” to maintaining the reliability of the entire power grid.

Authorities have reported several deaths in connection with the onset of the severe winter. In Houston, Texas, a woman and a girl died of carbon monoxide poisoning: According to police, they had a car engine running in a garage to warm themselves. In addition, a homeless person was killed. The Washington Post reported that at least 14 people have died in connection with the storm since Sunday.