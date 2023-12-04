Crown Prince Haakon of Norway raved about Mette Marit

Norwegian Crown Prince Haakon is traveling around the world on business. He considers it a privilege to have his wife, Crown Princess Mette-Mariet, almost always by his side.

Haakon of Norway is grateful for the cooperation with Crown Princess Mette-Marit. They are a “good team” and complement each other well, the Royal told newspaper Neue Osnabrücker Zeitung. The couple will travel to Germany next week with government representatives and a trade delegation. Munich, Hamburg and Berlin are on the agenda, but the Crown Princess will only join them in Berlin.

“It’s also good to exchange experiences with someone very close to me,” he said. In his view, his daily working life is “normal and somewhat unusual.” The heir to the Norwegian throne said he regularly meets “many knowledgeable, friendly and committed people from all over Norway and other parts of the world.” He is very happy to have his wife with him on his many trips.

The royal couple has separated in the past

Haakon revealed to journalist Kjetil S. Østli that he and his wife had been separated for some time. In the book “Haakon – historier om en tronarving” (German: “Haakon – stories about the heir to the throne”), the author writes that the separation occurred in 1999 shortly before Haakon’s trip to the United States with a delegation from the United Nations. “Before I left, we decided we wouldn’t be together anymore,” he admitted.