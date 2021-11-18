Crazy fight on American TV due to misunderstanding

1/5 Presenter Laura Ingraham wanted to talk to fellow Fox News co-worker Raymond Arroyo about Walk TV. There was a misunderstanding.

2/5 The journalist called the Netflix series “You”.



4/5 The broker did not understand that. She thought he was addressing her directly. The word “you” at the end means “you” when translated.

5/5 So she asked for bewilderment and pushed her colleague to despair.

In fact, presenter Laura Ingraham wanted to talk to fellow Fox News colleague Raymond Arroyo about Woke TV. Red cloth for conservatives. Waking up means giving consideration to minorities and the disadvantaged. It is claimed that this is exactly what viewers do not want. At least that’s what the conversation should be about. But it didn’t get that far. Interfering with a misunderstanding – what a misunderstanding.

Arroyo wanted to start the discussion with an example and talked about an episode of the hit Netflix series “You”. It’s about a stalker. But this does not matter to misunderstanding. The journalist wants to talk about an episode dealing with measles. But before he could continue, Ingraham interrupted him. Back and forth starts.

The journalist gives up in annoyance

Problem: The presenter does not understand that the other person is talking about “You”. She thinks he’s addressing her directly. After all, the word “you” is translated as “you”. So ask confused. But again he receives an ambiguous answer. And the presenter got angry: “What are you talking about? You don’t really listen to me. I’ve never had measles,” she complains to reporters.

But so far he can not resolve the misunderstanding. The game continues. She asks with horror, trying to explain the situation. without success. In the end, Arroyo gives up, annoyed.