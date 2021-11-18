Storm in Canada – the government declares a state of emergency in western Canada – News

The Canadian government has declared a state of emergency due to flooding in the west of the country.

The army was sent to the flood areas.

In British Columbia, heavy rains on Sunday and Monday led to flooding and landslides.

Public Security Secretary Bill Blair wrote on Twitter on Wednesday that in response to flooding in the province of British Columbia, the government has approved the use of air power.

Soldiers are supposed to help with evacuations and protect residents from floods and landslides.

Historic Floods

Heavy rains on Sunday and Monday caused flooding and landslides in British Columbia. Police said a woman was killed and three others were missing on Wednesday. Thousands of residents were forced to leave their homes, and hundreds of people stuck in their cars in the streets were taken to safety by military helicopters.

Legend: Keystone



Many major roads and the rail link to Vancouver had to be closed. So the western coastal Canadian capital was only accessible from the south.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, on a visit to Washington, said the rainy days had “caused horrific historic floods”. Hundreds of soldiers are on their way to British Columbia, and thousands more could follow.