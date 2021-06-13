COVID-19 is a possible cause of Alzheimer’s disease? Healing practice

Can COVID-19 cause symptoms of Alzheimer’s disease? (Photo: Minerva Studio/stock.adobe.com)

Effects of COVID-19 on human cognition

COVID-19 appears to be a possible cause of Alzheimer’s-like dementia. New evidence suggests that SARS-CoV-2 may have lasting effects on brain function, requiring the development of therapeutic strategies for cognitive impairment associated with COVID-19.

A new study led by researchers from the Cleveland Clinic (USA) has revealed significant interactions between Alzheimer’s disease and the COVID-19 virus, focusing on neuroinflammation and microvascular injury. The study was published in the English Language Journal.Alzheimer’s disease research and treatmentPosted.

COVID-19 is often accompanied by neurological symptoms

Reports of neurological complications in people with COVID-19, the so-called prolonged COVID, are becoming more common, suggesting that SARS-CoV-2 could have lasting effects on brain function. The results of the new study now indicate an overlap between COVID-19 and Alzheimer Researchers report.

The study author, Dr. Feixiong Cheng of the Cleveland Clinic. However, identifying the link between COVID-19 and neurological problems will be critical to developing effective preventive and therapeutic strategies “to deal with the sudden rise in neurocognitive impairment that we anticipate in the near future.”

What role do genetic factors play?

For the current study, experts used artificial intelligence using existing data sets from people with Alzheimer’s disease and COVID-19. They measured the proximity between SARS-CoV-2 host genes/proteins and those associated with multiple neurological diseases, with greater affinity indicating related or common disease pathways. The researchers also analyzed the genetic factors that enable SARS-CoV-2 to infect brain tissue and cells.

The relationship between COVID-19 and neuroinflammation

While little evidence has been found that the virus directly targets the brain, researchers have discovered close network relationships between the virus and the genes/proteins associated with many neurodegenerative diseases. As this is particularly true of Alzheimer’s disease, it has been suggested that COVID-19 can lead to Alzheimer’s-like dementia. To further investigate this matter, experts analyzed possible associations between COVID-19 and so-called neuroinflammation and brain microvascular damage, both hallmarks of Alzheimer’s disease.

The study author, Dr. Cheng in one press release Cleveland Clinic Abbey.

According to Dr. Cheng notes that the virus can affect multiple genes or signaling pathways involved in neuroinflammation and damage to the brain’s microvasculature, causing Alzheimer’s-like cognitive impairment.

More likely to get COVID-19?

The research group also found that people with the highest genetic risk factor for Alzheimer’s disease (APOE E4/E4 allele) had reduced expression of antiviral defense genes, which could make them more susceptible to COVID-19.

“Ultimately, we hope to pave the way for research that will lead to testable and measurable biomarkers that can identify patients at greatest risk of neurological complications from COVID-19,” he added. Cheng added. Researchers are currently working on using the latest network medicine and artificial intelligence technologies to identify usable biomarkers and novel therapeutic targets for COVID-19-related neurological problems in people with long-term consequences of COVID-19. (Such as)