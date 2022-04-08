Costa Rica. A DHL cargo plane splits in two as it lands.

The cargo plane is divided into two parts Story: San Jose, Costa Rica DHL crashes in two and Boeing had to make an emergency landing after take-off and off the runway, the airport was temporarily closed 04/08/2022

A DHL cargo plane crashed at San Jose Airport. Due to hydraulic problems, the Boeing 757 had to turn around and make an emergency landing. There were no injuries.

A cargo plane has crashed into two after making an emergency landing at the Costa Rica capital’s international airport. DHL’s Boeing 757 parcel service machine has experienced hydraulic problems, Costa Rica Fire Chief Hector Chaves announced Thursday in a video message from a location at San Jose’s Juan Santamaria Airport. The pilot and co-pilot were not hurt.

After landing, videos showed the plane landing on the runway, then turning right, picking up dust and standing low next to the runway with a crack near the tail. Firefighters used foam to prevent a fire.

According to a report in the newspaper “La Nacion”, the plane took off from the same airport in the direction of Guatemala City, but was forced to return. Accordingly, the pilot reported an emergency in the air. Operations at the airport were halted for several hours.

A cargo plane crashes on the runway at Juan Santamaria International Airport in Alajuela, Costa Rica. Carlos Gonzalez/AFP/DPA

dpa